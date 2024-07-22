One of Calgary’s longest-serving queer spaces is set to shut its doors this week.

The Backlot is set to close its doors at 209 10th Avenue SW after decades in business.

The “West Hollywood”-style bar has been a welcoming space for Calgary’s 2SLGBTQIA+ since its opening, hosting karaoke, drag shows, live music and more.

“With just one week left until The Backlot closes its doors, we invite you to come by this week and show your support for Mark and his staff. We would love to see all of you,” the bar said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to each and every one of you for making The Backlot such a special place over the years. We’ve shared countless unforgettable memories and laughs together.”

There’s still time to enjoy The Backlot before it shutters, with live music and DJs performing at the space on July 26 and July 27.

Address: 209 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

