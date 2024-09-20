Canadian cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are all highly regarded for their food and restaurant scenes, but Calgary just received a major shoutout from none other than the LA Times.

The city has been hailed as an “under-the-radar” foodie destination in North America, according to the newspaper.

“Alberta’s biggest city continues to attract pioneering chefs and innovative eaters from elsewhere in Canada, drawn by its dry, blue-sky climate, a booming energy-driven economy and proximity to Rocky Mountains recreation,” the LA Times wrote.

Whether you live in the city or you’re open to a spot of foodie tourism, the newspaper shared its top spots to visit.

Several restaurants across the city were highlighted, including Beltline spots Kama for Mediterranean dishes, Orchard for Euro-Asian fusion, and the stunning solarium at Park by Sidewalk Citizen.

Another hot spot showcased was 17th Avenue, with Calgary staple Una Pizza + Wine receiving a shoutout for its honey-infused truffle pies, Simply Irie for its Caribbean cuisine, and celeb-favourite Model Milk for its “amazing mix of seafood, beef and vegetarian small plates.”

However, the newspaper reserved its highest praise for Rouge. From its iconic setting in a red Victorian mansion in Inglewood to its surf and turf selections and six-course gathered and foraged chef’s menu, it’s no wonder the LA Times called the spot “Calgary’s top eating experience.”

Next time you’re planning to grab a bite to eat, why not check out some of these spots?