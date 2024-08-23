We love a good comeback story! Just weeks after closing its Calgary store, Chunk’d has announced it is not, in fact, the end of the road for its cookies.

The much-loved c00kie purveyor sadly announced it would be closing its Kensington store in August due to the cost of rent and the economy.

However, Chunk’d took to Instagram to reveal a huge update in its story.

“One step back, two steps forward. A metaphorical cha cha and a graceful exit.

Or at least, that’s what we thought,” Chunk’d said.

While it seemed like the end of Chunk’d, the company revealed that the universe had other plans, with a little help from some friends.

“As true LOCAL superheroes (with no capes!), @culinarycoworking and @calgaryfarmersmarket swooped in like the unexpected dance partners we didn’t know we needed,” it added.

While Chunk’d’s dedicated location will remain closed, it will now be moving its sales online with a brand-new website. Cookies will also be available to purchase in person at Calgary Farmers Market West.

“Did we plan for this? Nope. Were we prepared for it? Aaabsolutely not,” the cookie company joked.

So luckily for Calgarians, there’s no longer a need to say goodbye to Chunk’d, and there are still plenty of opportunities to get our cookie fill.