YYC Pizza Fest kicks off in Calgary this week
YYC Pizza Fest is gearing up to return to Calgary this week.
The annual event highlights local businesses and YYC’s thriving pizza scene, with dozens of the city’s restaurants concocting unique pies for a good cause.
Running from September 20 to October 6, participating restaurants will compete to win four different awards, including the best overall pizza, most popular pizza, most innovative pizza, and fan-favourite crust.
Best of all, up to $4 from each pie sold throughout the festival will be donated to Calgary Meals on Wheels to help support the local community.
So if you’re ready to start making a plan of all the spots you want to hit up, here are all the restaurants participating in YYC Pizza Fest this year.
- 1600 World Bier Haus Restaurant & Lounge
- 4th Spot Kitchen & Bar
- 722 Word Bier Haus
- Alforno Bakery & Cafe
- Apprentice Cafe
- Carmine’s Pizzeria
- Cold Beer & Pizza
- Dandy Brewing Company
- Double Zero Pizza
- Flower and Wolf
- Forno di Fontaine
- Home and Away YYC
- Little Chief
- Melrose
- New Camp
- Pazzi Pizzeria
- Peanuts Public House
- Pizzaface
- Pizza Letty
- Portland Street Pizza
- PZA Parlour
- Sinatras Pizzeria
- Spot On Kitchen & Bar
- Teatro Ristorante
- The Attic Bar & Stage
- Tops Pizza South
- Toto Pizza
- Veranda at The Stables
- Whiskey Rose
YYC Pizza Fest
When: September 20 to October 6, 2024
Where: Locations all over Calgary