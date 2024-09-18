YYC Pizza Fest is gearing up to return to Calgary this week.

The annual event highlights local businesses and YYC’s thriving pizza scene, with dozens of the city’s restaurants concocting unique pies for a good cause.

Running from September 20 to October 6, participating restaurants will compete to win four different awards, including the best overall pizza, most popular pizza, most innovative pizza, and fan-favourite crust.

Best of all, up to $4 from each pie sold throughout the festival will be donated to Calgary Meals on Wheels to help support the local community.

So if you’re ready to start making a plan of all the spots you want to hit up, here are all the restaurants participating in YYC Pizza Fest this year.

1600 World Bier Haus Restaurant & Lounge

4th Spot Kitchen & Bar

722 Word Bier Haus

Alforno Bakery & Cafe

Apprentice Cafe

Carmine’s Pizzeria

Cold Beer & Pizza

Dandy Brewing Company

Double Zero Pizza

Flower and Wolf

Forno di Fontaine

Home and Away YYC

Little Chief

Melrose

New Camp

Pazzi Pizzeria

Peanuts Public House

Pizzaface

Pizza Letty

Portland Street Pizza

PZA Parlour

Sinatras Pizzeria

Spot On Kitchen & Bar

Teatro Ristorante

The Attic Bar & Stage

Tops Pizza South

Toto Pizza

Veranda at The Stables

Whiskey Rose

When: September 20 to October 6, 2024

Where: Locations all over Calgary