One of Calgary’s most popular breweries has been forced to close for the “foreseeable future” due to a large fire at the premises.

Ol’ Beautiful, the hugely popular brewery in Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood, announced a fire had broken out early on Sunday, June 30, forcing it to close its taproom.

“No staff or guests were onsite and our neighbours at Cold Garden were able to safely evacuate,” the brewery’s Instagram post said.

However, due to the fire damage, Ol’ Beautiful’s taproom at 1103 12th Street SE will be closed for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, the brewery’s off-site production facility will continue to produce its beers.

“We want to extend sincere gratitude to our community for the continued support as we navigate next steps following this devastating loss,” it added.

Ol’ Beautiful has also shared some ways locals and businesses can support while the taproom is closed, including buying its beer at retailers and ordering its beer at restaurants.

While Ol’ Beautiful’s merch was destroyed in the blaze, the brewery is currently working on a restock.

We hope it won’t be too long until Calgarians can enjoy the incredible vibes Ol’ Beautiful has to offer once again.

Address: 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary

