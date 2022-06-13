9 Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to this summer

Summer is here and that means patios are finally being set up and also new Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to.

This summer, there are several exciting new restaurants and bars that will open their doors and we can’t wait to try them.

Here are nine Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to for summer 2022.

From the people that brought YYC Orchard Restaurant and Shelter Cocktail Bar, this new concept is modern Latin American food and drinks.

The team is hoping to open this exciting new restaurant sometime in July.

The name here comes from the team’s mash-up process when making its amazing pizzas. Using the spent grain from the brewery, the kitchen can recycle it to make the pizza dough from scratch.

Some unexpected delays have pushed the opening back a few times, but we are really hoping to see this pizza spot opening soon.

Address: 1535 5th Street SW, Calgary

There are already a few of these much-loved spots in YYC, but another Lil’ Empire is always going to be a great thing.

These extraordinary burgers are made with home ground beef and pickles, fried onions, lettuce, and the delicious homemade burger sauce. There are also a few wilder creations, like the spicy Korean with kimchi and spicy gochujang mayo.

Casa Catrina, an exciting new Mexican restaurant and bar concept in Calgary, hopes to open its doors in early May. With handmade bread, authentic tacos, Mexican soups, traditional sandwiches, breakfast dishes, nachos, and so much more, this is a menu we can’t wait to order from.

Address: The District at North Deerfoot – 1510 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary

Luca Restaurant is a stylish new Italian restaurant opening next month in Calgary.

The dishes will all be made from scratch, the pasta made fresh every day, and authentic ingredients will be imported straight from Italy.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Fleetwood Lounge is a premium cocktail bar and lounge opening next month in Calgary.

This bar with vintage decor will have a welcoming atmosphere that feels elevated in style and relaxed and a great place to unwind at the end of the day. Guests can expect classic cocktails and a rich, shareable food menu.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Pazzi Pizzeria is an exciting new Neapolitan-inspired pizza restaurant, with food that is made fresh to order every time, with scratch-made dough and premium ingredients and toppings.

There will be nine unique pizzas on the menu here, all of which feel like exciting twists on the traditional pies we know and love.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Treno Coffee & Prosecco is an exciting new cafe and bar concept, offering offer the chance to grab your morning latte on the way to work and a relaxing glass of prosecco to unwind afterward.

Guests can expect an excellent selection of traditional croissants, paninis, pastries, and more, but created with a modern Italian influence.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the United States, will soon open Calgary’s first location.

This global spot has it all, like breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

Address: South Trail Crossing

