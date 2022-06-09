Cowboys BBQ Invitational Cook-Off is officially back for another Calgary Stampede.

With support from the Calgary CO-OP, this barbecue event from the legendary Cowboys Music Festival team is a highlight event for foodies during the Stampede.

The invitational cook-off will be on Thursday, July 14, with the smokers starting at noon.

Features BBQ experts, grill masters, and the very top of the food chain when it comes to meats, smoke, and sauces which will all compete in this ultimate showdown.

These competitors will be asked to create, cook, and serve their best pork and beef ribs recipes. Special guest judges will be there to vote on not just the beef and the pork but also the most unique flavour and which team had the best spirit.

The last time Cowboys had this event, in 2019, even Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ star and Mayor of Flavour-town Guy Fieri showed up to show off his skills and check out the competition.

All proceeds from this event will be going to The Calgary Stampede Foundation, which is committed to “providing the youth of Alberta with the opportunity to develop strong roots in their culture and heritage through programs that enhance personal growth, citizenship, and education.”

These spectator tickets, which are standing room only, also include an invite to stay for the Jimmie Allen concert that same night.

Get your boots and your bib on!

Grab your tickets to this saucy event!

Cowboys BBQ Invitational Cook-Off

When: Thursday, July 14, from 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Price: Starting at $29.99

