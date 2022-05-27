Luca Restaurant is a stylish new Italian restaurant opening next month in Calgary.

Opening up downtown, this new spot is expected to open up sometime in mid-June.

Also opening up in this exact Downtown Calgary location, Pazzi Pizzeria, a Neapolitan-style pizza joint, Treno Coffee & Prosecco, an exciting new cafe and bar concept, Fleetwood Lounge, a throwback cocktail bar, and Luca Mercato, a new modern and stylish Italian market.

It’s basically an Italian food hall that has a little bit of everything.

Luca Restaurant offers indulgent premium Italian food and drinks.

The culinary program was created by Executive Chef Giuseppe Di Gennaro, who uses Italian cuisine as a significant influence.

The menu here is broken up into starters, pasta dishes, salads, meat, and seafood. Every dish has a modern take on a classic, elevating the food to something entirely original.

As an example of creativity, the semolina dusted calamari is served with artichoke-lemon tartar and smoked paprika, and the gnocco ravioli is made with whipped ricotta and soft egg yolk filling, beurre noisette, and smoked pancetta.

With four pasta dishes, three meat, and three seafood dishes, things here are made simply but each one feels special.

There’s also an impressive Alberta Prime Beef dinner with a roasted 30 oz bone-in rib-eye steak, duck fat roasted fingerling potatoes, charred brussels sprouts, and roasted garlic.

The dishes are all made from scratch, the pasta is made fresh every day, and authentic ingredients will be imported straight from Italy.

The cocktail program is being developed by Tiffanie Hensel, an impressive award-winning mixologist.

Luca’s is an upscale restaurant that offers a hip dining environment in one of the more exciting food buildings in the heart of the city.

An exact opening date has not yet been set, so stay tuned for more updates on this swanky new classic cocktail bar concept.

Luca Restaurant

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

