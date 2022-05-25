Treno Coffee & Prosecco is an exciting new cafe and bar concept opening next month in Calgary.

Opening sometime in mid-June in the heart of Calgary, Treno will offer the chance to grab your morning latte on the way to work and a relaxing glass of wine to unwind afterward.

The space inside is elegant and exciting and the perfect place to enjoy the food and drink options here.

Guests can expect an excellent selection of traditional croissants, paninis, pastries, and more, but created with a modern Italian influence.

The cocktail program is being developed by Tiffanie Hensel, an impressive award-winning mixologist.

The culinary program was created by Executive Chef Giuseppe Gennaro, who uses Italian cuisine as a significant influence.

An exact opening date has not yet been set, so stay tuned for more updates on this hip new cafe and bar concept.

More details to come on menu specifics.

Treno Coffee & Prosecco

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram