10 road trip foodie destinations less than three hours from Calgary (MAP)

There are so many amazing places to eat in the big city that it can be easy to overlook the great restaurants close to Calgary.

Whether it’s to the country, the coulees, or the mountains, a simple three-hour drive can get you there.

Gas might be expensive right now, but it might be worth it to hit the open road and discover a new restaurant.

These are the best restaurants close to Calgary that are worth driving for, in three hours or less.

This seemingly normal general store can be found on Alberta Highway 6 and for people that know it, it’s a must-stop spot on the way to or from the mountains.

This store is serving some of the best Mexican food in Alberta and eating is believing. The drive is certainly worth it for items like Mexican lasagna, pulled pork and pineapple tacos, specialty chimichangas with smoked beef brisket, Philthy Chorizo sausage, or shredded barbecue pork.

As if that wasn’t enough, there are also smoked barbecue days with all the sides and fixings.

This is one of the best restaurants close to Calgary that remains a true hidden gem.

Address: Box 461 Twin Butte

Eden Restaurant

This one requires a bit more planning, but trust us, it’s well worth it.

Currently open for private dinners only, Eden has an always-changing menu of beautiful and delicious plates you’d expect to find in a fine dining restaurant. The unique small-batch chef’s creations here are enjoyed in a house, making the experience all the more unique.

Address: 186 Broadway S, Raymond

Drumheller is a destination town, and Bernie & The Boys Bistro is a destination dining spot. Come here for a menu that has it all, delicious comfort food, or try the three-pound Mammoth Burger.

There’s even a challenge to finish the burger that only a handful of people have ever accomplished. Maybe you have what it takes?

Drive over and find out.

Address: 305 4th Street W, Drumheller

This family-owned and friendly Medicine Hat spot is only a few years old, but it’s made a significant impact on the community here.

The staff makes several types of gin here, like cranberry spice, forbidden fruit, and the classic signature. Liqueurs, cans, and specialty booze is distilled on-site, but make sure to try the food. Possibly the best burgers and pizzas in Med Hat come from the kitchen at Grit City Distillery, like the kimchi and bacon pizza and the ultimate pickle chicken sandwich.

Address: 690 S Railway Street, Medicine Hat

Waterton Lakes National Park is always worth the drive, especially if you’ve never been, and it JUST makes it under three hours.

The gourmet hot dogs and other favourites At Weiner appeal to a wide range of tastes and diets, especially after a long hike up to Bertha Lake. Even though Wieners of Waterton specializes in hot dogs, it’s still one of the best restaurants south of Calgary.

Address: 301 Wind Flower Avenue, Waterton Park

Sky Bistro, one of the best restaurants in Banff, offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Not only is the restaurant on top of a mountain, but guests must take the thrilling Banff Gondola just to get there (and get down).

If you’re terrified of heights, this spot isn’t for you, but dining at Sky Bistro should be on your bucket list if you love panoramic views and delicious food.

Address: Banff Gondola Upper Terminal – Mountain Avenue, Banff

Serving the people of Lethbridge all of their modern Vietnamese cuisine needs, Mama La stands out as one of the coolest spots in the city.

Friendly faces, an intimate room, and awesome branding are obvious, but it’s the food here that has made it such a special place. The fresh eats, inspired by generational recipes, come in surprisingly large portions. Handhelds, banh mi subs, pho, house-made drinks, and more — trust us when we say it’s some of the best Vietnamese food in Alberta.

Address: 8 Aquitania Boulevard W #50, Lethbridge

Unless you’re a Coleman local, the Rum Runner is just one of those places you have to discover by chance.

It might be off the beaten path from Calgary, but if you’re ever in the Crowsnest Pass, you have to stop here. Word of mouth has made this special place what is it, serving pub classics that are made in-house with care.

The burgers, salads, soups, and more are exactly what you hope for when pulling up a chair at the local watering hole.

Address: 7902 20th Avenue, Coleman

From farm to plate, basically, all of the food served here is made from ingredients harvested just steps from the kitchen.

This charming country farm has plenty to see and do, but it’s the Broxburn Cafe that demands a road trip if you’re a real foodie. This seasonal cafe has salads made with freshly picked produce, soup with house-grown ingredients, and much-loved sandwiches and pies.

It’s only open for the summer so make the drive when you can.

Address: 5 90008 Range Road 210, Coaldale

It’s All Greek To Me

Once you try the Greek food here, the drive won’t seem so bad.

The classic souvlaki and skewers are all here, but so are some unique casserole dishes and traditional dishes like calamari and ribs done Greek-style.

There are two few fantastic Greek spots, and we are so thankful to have this one within three hours of driving distance.

Address: 3701 50th Avenue, Red Deer

