Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the United States, will soon open Calgary’s first location.

This global spot has it all, like breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

This highly anticipated opening will be at Calgary’s South Trail Crossing sometime in June of 2022.

Currently, there are only two locations in Canada, one in Manitoba and the other in Edmonton.

The popular franchise also has one location in France, five in the Philippines, and 30+ in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl of Sandwich Calgary (@earlofsandwichyyc)

The food menu at Earl of Sandwich consists of breakfast items, hand-crafted wraps, fresh green salads, artisan soups, tasty sides, sweet baked goods, and famous hot sandwiches.

The Earls Club sandwich is the signature item here, made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and the house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, and horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

There’s even hot pizza bread served here!

“In the meantime, beginning tomorrow you can check out our story each day as we introduce our YYC menu!” the sandwich chain in YYC recently posted on Instagram.

Earl of Sandwich

Address: South Trail Crossing

Instagram