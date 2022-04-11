Casa Catrina, an exciting new Mexican restaurant and bar concept, is opening soon in Calgary.

Opening up in The District at North Deerfoot Shopping Mall in the Country Hills community, this will be a destination spot for the entire city.

With handmade breads, authentic tacos, Mexican soups, traditional sandwiches, breakfast dishes, nachos, and so much more, this is a menu we can’t wait to order from.

The classics are all here, but there are also plenty of delicious sounding traditional eats that look fairly new to us.

Nachos, churros, carne asada platters, and of course several different kinds of tacos, like shrimp and beef barbacoa, are all welcome and well-known Mexican dishes to order.

These are all sure to be must-order items, but so are the less familiar and equally tasty ones, like the Torta de Discada sandwich, made with a handmade traditional bread and served with dipping sauce.

Adobo salmon, authentic tortilla soup, and the huaraches, a platted oval-shaped masa dough with fresh toppings, are just a few of the house-made traditional dishes.

There are also plenty of fun twists, like the chicken burger and Mexican-style poutine.

The cocktail list will have tons of drinks, many of which are tequila-based and served in gorgeous glassware, and garnished beautifully.

There’s no word yet on an official opening date, but with a location set and menu items announced, it can’t be too far away.

Stay tuned for updates.

Casa Catrina

Address: The District at North Deerfoot – 1510 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary

Instagram