7 best things to eat this year at McMahon Stadium in Calgary (PHOTOS)

It was just the Calgary Stampeders’ home opener at McMahon Stadium and the team started with a dramatic win to start the season off.

Just as exciting as the action on the field was the classic and new food to try at the different vendors that surround the field.

Dished was able to catch the game and also get our hands on some of the dishes that already have us craving the next home game.

To be honest, our head was down in the food the entire time. We didn’t catch much of the game.

These are the best things to eat this year at McMahon Stadium.

Hand-Carved Baron of Beef

This sandwich comes with thinly sliced Alberta AAA beef all on a locally sourced onion bun. It’s fresh off the heat, and as soon as you get it, add as much ranch, aioli, or BBQ sauce as you want.

Pulled Pork Parfait

Definitely one of the most unique (and best) things we tried this year, this thing had people turning heads. This is a parfait layered with BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, corn, green onions, and surprisingly great pulled pork.

Smoked Mennonite Sausage with Jalapeno Cheddar Corn Bread and Coleslaw

When you order one of these sausages, they are taken straight off the grill and placed beside a chunk of jalapeno cornbread and coleslaw. It’s a perfect BBQ platter so try not to spill anyway when the Stamps score a TD.

Pocket Dawg

The iconic Pocket Dawg isn’t just for the Saddledome. You can get these hot dogs inside of a baguette at McMahon Stadium too! Choose whatever kind you’d like, and get whatever fillings you’d like. It’s hard to stop at just one.

Taco in a Bag

The classic taco-in-a-bag with Doritos. They’re a staple at most sporting events at every level, and that’s because they’re quick to make, convenient to eat, and taste absolutely perfect.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

This simple fried chicken sandwich comes with iceberg lettuce, pickles, and mayo. What makes it so good isn’t just that the bun is SO soft, but also that the chicken is deep-fried to order, ensuring it comes out hot and crispy.

Stamps Dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CSECeats (@cseceats)

We didn’t get to try this one (they were already sold out in the first quarter) but the Stamps Dog looked amazing. We will definitely be back to try this, and the other three, incredible-sounding foot-long hot dogs.