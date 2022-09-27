Fall is officially here, and it looks like some incredible Calgary restaurant openings are as well.

Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from fine dining restaurants to nightclubs. Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean we can’t still look forward to autumn. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in October to look forward to.

Here are eight Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in October.

The concept is still hidden in secrecy, but “delicious cocktails are on the horizon,” as promised on the Instagram page. Rooftop and Ceilis have a devoted following, so this is very exciting news for many in YYC.

Details on the menu and opening date have not been revealed, so stay tuned for updates on this brand-new concept from a reputable team.

Address: 351 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Barbarella Bar is the newest restaurant set to open from the highly distinguished Concorde Entertainment restaurant group.

Not much is known about this new spot, as the team is keeping details under wraps for now, but we do know the concept strives to be the “Amalfi Coast meets the Pacific Northwest.”

It’s set to open sometime this fall, but here’s hoping it’s October. This is definitely one of the most anticipated Calgary restaurant openings for fall.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Launching the first-ever Calgary location, this shop makes its teas using handcrafted tapioca pearls that are made in-house daily.

Ordering from the menu here starts with the tea drink, including options for milk, fresh, smoothies, lattes, and more. Then, guests can add unique options like grass jelly, coffee jelly, basil seed, oatmeal, pudding, milk foam, and rainbow pearls.

With locations all across the world, this is a first for Alberta and YYC. This new outpost will be opening in Calgary’s East Village sometime in October.

Address: 620 8th Avenue SE Calgary

Offering contemporary dishes with French influences, this newly renovated restaurant and bar look like it’s going to have an impressive menu and room to match.

Each room and area promises to offer a different vibe for whatever you might be looking for. There will be a front wine lounge as soon as you calk in, as well as a central bar for drinks and snacks, a large central dining room, an intimate four-seat kitchen roost, and even a private dining area for special occasions.

An opening date hasn’t yet been revealed, but it’s supposed to be very soon. Stay tuned!

Address: 113 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Bussin will soon be a new 100% halal restaurant for burgers, waffles, shakes, and more with two locations opening in Calgary. One of them plans to open in October.

Located in Inglewood, it will be a takeout-only spot, serving nearly 15 different smash and chicken burgers.

Address: 1121 9th Avenue SE, Calgary (takeout only)

Address: 17th Avenue

