Mari Bakeshop, a minimalist modern bakery specializing in eye-catching treats like cream puffs, roll cakes, and beautiful bread, is returning to YYC.

The popular sweet shop closed over a year ago in order to move into a newer, bigger location. It looks like that time is almost here.

This spot will be reopening soon in the Dominion building in the wonderful Bridgeland community sometime in September. This relocation was originally planned to happen back in spring, but after a few construction setbacks, it was pushed to the fall.

The bakery gets its name from its specialty: “Mari” means “roll” in Korean, and their gorgeous roll cakes are indeed a top draw.

Flavours include what’s in their regular rotation, like raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, and matcha, as well as special flavours, like coffee, pineapple-coconut, and sour cherry-almond, among others.

Mari Bakeshop also rolls up the meat on their sandwiches, too, making for a pretty tasty bite that lives up to the bakery’s name.

We can’t wait to see what this new space offers, to see the new digs, and have a chance to order these tasty goods again. Stay tuned for further details.

Mari Bakeshop

Address: 78 9th Street NE, Calgary

