Mr. Sun Tea, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea spot, is coming to Calgary next month.

Launching the first-ever Calgary location, this shop makes its teas using handcrafted tapioca pearls that are made in-house daily.

With locations all across the world, this is a first for Alberta and YYC. This new outpost will be opening in Calgary’s East Village sometime in October.

Ordering from the menu here starts with the tea drink, including options for milk, fresh, smoothies, lattes, and more. Then, guests can add unique options like grass jelly, coffee jelly, basil seed, oatmeal, pudding, milk foam, and rainbow pearls.

Some of the specialty drinks include sun green tea with non-alcoholic Heineken beer, grapefruit mojito green tea, taro fresh milk with pearls, and blueberry duke with crystal balls.

Handcrafted pearls and chewy add-ons are used to create delicious drinks like the mouth-watering red bean oatmeal milk tea.

Order up a pre-made drink or create your own exactly how you like it.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this highly anticipated new bubble tea shop.

Mr. Sun Tea

Address: 620 8th Avenue SE Calgary

Instagram