Cowboys, the “most legendary nightclub” that has been closed due to the pandemic, is finally reopening.

The Cowboys Music Festival was a major highlight of the Calgary Stampede this year. It also gave us the first hints at the return of the club that has been closed since March 2020.

It appears that the club that is “the most fun you can have with your boots on” will be opening back up on September 2, with parties happening all fall to celebrate.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves and has missed. It’s a Calgary institution that we can’t wait to finally have back.

“Cowboys Calgary is comin’ back bigger, better, and more LEGENDARY than ever,” the nightclub posted on Instagram. “We can’t wait to show y’all what we have been up to these last couple years, you will not be disappointed.”

Musicians like Snoop Dogg, Chad Brownlee, Loud Luxury, and Nelly have all played Cowboys, and so have comedians, drag queens, DJs, and other well-known celebrities from shows like Big Brother and The Bachelorette.

After parties, themed parties, and food events are also extremely common. When there are no shows, it’s simply one of the most fun nightclubs in the city.

Dust those boots off and grab the cowboy hat off the shelf, because the Stampede spirit isn’t over yet.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding what parties, events, and shows to expect when the doors swing back open on September 2.

Cowboys Calgary

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram