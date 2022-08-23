Primary Colours, a new concept by the popular Monogram Coffee team, is opening this fall in Calgary.

Details on this new cafe are still being kept under wraps, but Monogram Coffee is one of the most popular places in the city so this is very exciting news.

Monogram has one location at 800 49th Avenue SW in Britannia, and Primary Colours is moving into the same community. It might be close by, right next door, or maybe even in the same building. Either way, we can’t wait to visit.

“Do you live for weekend brunch or are you always on the lookout for the best new spot to enjoy dinner?” the new spot captioned in an Instagram post.

It appears this will become a go-to place close to the river for a quick coffee, a sit-down brunch, and even an evening dinner.

An exact address and grand opening date have not been announced yet, but it’s all set to open sometime this fall. Britannia is also one of the most charming areas in YYC so this will feel like a spot to travel to.

Stay tuned for all announcements and updates for this new cafe.

Primary Colours

Address: Britannia, Calgary

Instagram