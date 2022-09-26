First the Golden Inn closed, and now the Silver Inn Restaurant is shutting its doors.

The absolutely iconic Chinese restaurant in Calgary, and creator of ginger beef, is closing on October 9.

Having first opened in 1975, this spot for authentic Peking-style dishes is closing after 47 years in service. The much-loved restaurant on Calgary’s Centre Street recently shared the sudden news in a Facebook post.

“It is a difficult decision for us,” stated the caption. “We met a lot of very nice people over the years and seeing generations of customers grow up with us.”

“We are also very proud to be recognised in putting Calgary on the culinary map with our invention of ginger beef.”

We will miss the massive menu of Chinese dishes, especially the famous salt and pepper squid that is well-known as one of the best in the city.

The owners did not give an explanation as to why they have chosen to shut the doors of the business, but the caption did go on to talk about what the years of service have meant to them.

“We appreciate all the support you have given me and Teresa, my sisters Lily and Louisa. We will miss you all,” read the post.

The closure of the Silver Inn Restaurant will be sad news to many, but thankfully it appears it won’t be the last we see from this team.

“We are developing a new business plan, maybe someday a new version of Silverinn will re-emerge in Calgary or elsewhere in Canada.”

Here’s to hoping that day comes soon.

Silver Inn Restaurant

Address: 2702 Centre Street N, Calgary

Facebook