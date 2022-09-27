The Mad Hatter Coffee shop is a unique new concept that just opened in Calgary.

Opening up in the vibrant Inglewood community, this new spot aims to encourage sustainability, community, and artistic expression. Calgary has some great coffee spots, and this concept feels entirely original.

Not only is there a tasty menu of espresso-style coffee and food and free WiFi, but also complimentary art supplies. The available art supplies are there for customers to express themselves, offering a chill place to relax and a fantastic date idea.

These art supplies include everything from paper, paint, books, cards, and games.

The food menu here has many different types of cafe-style food, all of which is 100% vegetarian.

There is a pesto ciabatta sandwich, a kimchi quesadilla, mixed veggie quiche, and more. The vegetarian sausage roll is made with spinach, pea protein rice, coconut oil, garlic, minced onion, bell pepper, and paprika.

Inglewood is a hip community with plenty of cool and unconventional spaces, and this new coffee shop certainly feels right at home there.

Grab a coffee and attack some art at this eco-conscious new spot in Calgary.

Mad Hatter Coffee

Address: 917 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram