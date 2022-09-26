A Sunterra Market bakery was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found multiple violations at the Sunterra Market bakery located at 200 12th Avenue SE in Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There was evidence of a significant cockroach infestation in the bakery department,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Live cockroaches were observed on one of the floor mixers, on walls, and on floors throughout the bakery.”

There was also an accumulation of grease, soil, and/or food debris in various areas of the bakery, the order stated. This included but was not limited to surfaces of the ventilation canopy for the proofer, the outside of bulk ingredient storage containers, on floors and walls, on storage shelves, on counters, on the floor drain grate covers and drain trenches, and in all hard-to-reach areas.

This closure order from the AHS was dated September 20, with a verbal order given on September 19.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector like having “no integrated pest management program targeted for cockroaches in-place for the facility.”

The current status of the order on the AHS website is active, meaning “the order is currently in effect and the requirements in the order must be followed.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Sunterra Market – Bakery Department

Address: 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary