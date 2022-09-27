Fall is officially here, and that means some extremely cool Calgary food events are coming in October.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month look even better.

October has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like Oktoberfest events, tastings and dinners, and of course, one of the biggest food and wine festivals of the year.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Running from September 16 to October 2, YYC Pizza Fest 2022 is officially back and there are more than 40 pizzas to try.

When: September 16 to October 2

Where: Various locations

Returning for its second year, this is a festival-style soup-tasting event where ticket buyers can try and vote for their favourite soups made by local chefs and farmers in collaboration with each other.

This was a big hit in its first year and it returns this fall on Saturday, October 1, to the Highfield Regenerative Farm.

Each signature soup bowl will showcase locally grown produce, striving to be delicious and create zero waste while doing it.

When: Saturday, October 1, from 1 to 6 pm

Where: Highfield Regenerative Farm – 1920 Highfield Crescent SE, Calgary

Price: $15 per person

Morning Glory Burlesque Brunch

This exciting brunch event, put on by Cabaret Calgary, will have $5 mimosas, a delicious brunch menu, and sultry burlesque artists performing all afternoon.

When: October 2 and 30 at 11 am

Where: 1413 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $21

Oktoberfest at National

National is celebrating Oktoberfest this year by featuring beer from Annex Brewing and also offering festive eats like pierogi tots and brat on a bun with house-made beer cheese.

When: Now until October 3, 2022

Where: All National locations

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on October 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 4 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

Chef Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada contestant, will be bringing his passion for French food and steak to Modern Steak to create a limited-time-only innovative and experiential menu.

Lacaze will be bringing his French heritage and extensive knowledge from working at high-end restaurants throughout France, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean to this exciting Bifteck Moderne month-long event.

When: October 1 to 29, 2022

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Intro to Coffee Tasting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil & Sebastian Coffee (@philandseb)

This coffee tasting and deep look at the science behind tasting is done by one of the best teams in the city: Phil & Sebastien.

Not only will you get to tour the Roasterie and take home a bag of coffee, but also develop a much deeper understanding of tasting notes to look for while developing your own coffee vocabulary.

When: Saturday, October 8

Where: – Simmons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $78.75

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Mtn Wine & Food Festival (@rockywinefood)

This 18+ event showcases top chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants and this year is the 25th anniversary, so there’s even more cause for celebration.

To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

When: October 14 and 15, 2022

Where: Stampede Park BMO Centre, Halls D & E, Calgary

Price: Starting at $27.28

Instagram

Taste of Nigeria

This Taste of Nigeria fest is a first of its kind for YYC, featuring Nigerian music, fashion, dance, food, and more.

When: Saturday, October 15

Where: 10800 84th Street SE, Calgary

Price: Early bird tickets $12, kids FREE

Bombay Night Market

Not only will this Diwali celebration have dancing, live entertainment, raffles, a photo booth, and more, but also a chef-driven dinner buffet featuring authentic South Asian food.

When: Saturday, October 22 at 6 pm

Where: Empire Banquet Hall – 4826 11th Street NE, Calgary

Price: $125 per ticket

Pinot Party

This is an instructive wine tasting on all things Pinot.

The one-hour ticketed event will showcase three wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris/Grigio, and Pinot Blanc.

When: Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 2 pm

Where: Market Wines- University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $15.75

Speed Dating in Calgary

It’s cuffing season which means this is definitely one of the best Calgary food events in October.

Doing away with many of the awkward things found at many speed dating events, this night aims to create an atmosphere that is at casual and comfortable for everyone.

When: Monday, October 24, from 8 to 10 pm

Where: Bottlescrew Bill’s Pub – 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $36.25

Spooktacular Beerfest

This popular event is a returning one, offering the chance to try craft beers from all over Alberta and beyond, but also to maybe throw on a costume while you do it.

When: Saturday, October 29, from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Market Wines South – 520 77th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $51.45