Barbarella Bar is the newest restaurant set to open from the highly distinguished Concorde Entertainment restaurant group.

Not much is known about this new spot, as the team is keeping details under wraps for now, but we do know the concept strives to be the “Amalfi Coast meets the Pacific Northwest.”

It’s set to open sometime this fall.

One thing we do know is that the Concorde Group has an extremely good track record for opening high-concept restaurants that appeal to everyone.

Barbarella Bar will be located in the same building as the best new restaurant in Canada, Major Tom, another Concorde spot. A few other notable spots from this restaurant group include Lulu Bar, Lonely Mouth, and Surfy Surfy.

The Amalfi Coast is a beautiful stretch of coastline in southern Italy, and the Pacific Northwest is essentially extends from the coastal waters of the Pacific Ocean to the Rocky Mountains, like Oregon, Washington, and Idaho in the States and BC in Canada.

We can’t wait to see that menu.

Common ingredients in Pacific Northwest cooking include fresh seafood, game meats, and wild plants like mushrooms and berries. This concept combined with Italian cuisine sounds incredibly exciting, with a drink menu that’s sure to be incredible as well.

Stay tuned for all details, announcements, and updates regarding this highly anticipated new Calgary restaurant.

Barbarella Bar

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

