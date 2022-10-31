It appears that cold weather and snowy forecasts are right around the corner, but luckily there are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to.

Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from fried chicken joints to donut shops. Just because summer has ended doesn’t mean we can’t still look forward to autumn. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in November to look forward to.

Here are seven Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in November.

Barbarella Bar is the newest restaurant set to open from the highly distinguished Concorde Entertainment restaurant group.

Not much is known about this new spot, as the team is keeping details under wraps for now, but we do know the concept strives to be the “Amalfi Coast meets the Pacific Northwest.”

It’s set to open sometime soon, and the rumour is that it’ll be in November. This is definitely one of the most anticipated Calgary restaurant openings this fall.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

This interesting space is massive and it appears an entirely new concept is launching within the walls of this swanky new restaurant: the Standing Room Only Bar.

If you’ve ever walked through the front doors, you’ve likely walked through the hip space, with its multiple chandeliers, gorgeous back bar design, and huge plants. It’s a chill waiting space for the dining room, but much more than that, a place to stay and enjoy appetizers while conversing with others over drinks.

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Offering contemporary dishes with French influences, this newly renovated restaurant and bar look like it’s going to have an impressive menu and room to match.

Each room and area promises to offer a different vibe for whatever you might be looking for. There will be a front wine lounge as soon as you walk in, as well as a central bar for drinks and snacks, a large central dining room, an intimate four-seat kitchen roost, and even a private dining area for special occasions.

An opening date hasn’t yet been revealed, but it’s supposed to be very soon. Stay tuned!

Address: 113 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Originally slated to reopen in August, the time appears to be very soon and we’re hoping it’ll be this month.

This was a go-to destination for fresh mochi donuts, homemade ice cream, coffee, and more.

Address: TBA

