Fuwa Fuwa, a popular Japanese pancake restaurant, is opening a new location in Calgary next month.

Coming to the University District, the grand opening was originally planned for September, so it’s so exciting that it’s finally here. The first outpost can be enjoyed right now in Kensington, at 1111 Kensington Road NW.

Opening on Saturday, November 5, this great spot will join other exciting recent openings, like Borough Bar and Banquet Bar.

This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

“We are so excited to be giving Calgarians another place to try our delicious souffle pancakes,” said Benson Lau, business development director of Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes, in a media release.

“Our first store in Kensington was incredibly well-received, and we think that the ever-evolving University District is the perfect location to open our next store, and to bring new innovative desserts, such as the croffle and Japanese cheesecakes, to the Calgarian dessert scene.”

The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese, and the pancakes are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

These pancakes are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, which is how they get their souffle-like quality. Also like a souffle, the pancakes are cooked slowly at a low temperature.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind item that Calgary will lose it over.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but there are also extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

To celebrate this grand (and long-awaited) opening, the store will be offering the first 50 customers a free drink with purchase (choice of strawberry lavender or fruit soda only), $6 pancakes, $5.99 croffles, and a few raffle prizes up for grabs.

Stop by and indulge in this sweet menu!

Fuwa Fuwa

Address: 3945 University Avenue NW, Calgary

