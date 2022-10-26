Fortuna’s Row is a trendy and exciting restaurant that recently opened in July.

From the team that brought YYC Orchard Restaurant and Shelter Cocktail Bar, this new concept features an upscale menu of modern Latin American food and drinks.

This massive riverfront restaurant has a visually stunning dining room that perfectly compliments the colourful and dazzling food on every plate.

Its space is massive and it appears an entirely new concept is launching within the walls of this swanky new restaurant: the Standing Room Only Bar.

If you’ve ever walked through the front doors, you’ve likely walked through the hip space, with its multiple chandeliers, gorgeous back bar design, and huge plants. It’s a chill waiting space for the dining room, but much more than that, a place to stay and enjoy appetizers while conversing with others over drinks.

To celebrate this new Standing Room Only Bar, Fortuna’s Row will be hosting a Día de Muertos party on Wednesday, November 2. This event will cost $25 per person and feature a live DJ.

Each ticket includes a glass of bubbles, a shot, and a special welcome cocktail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fortuna’s Row (@fortunas.row)

Fortuna’s Row mission was to bring an experience larger and unlike any other Latin American in Western Canada and it continues to do just that.

The space is as cool as it is stunning, but the menu is just as impressive.

From the wasabi cocktail, made with gin, soju, watermelon, MSG, and wasabi, to one of the tequila-based honeydew drinks, which also had avocado and cilantro for a crisp creaminess to it, this spot is on par with the best cocktail bars of YYC.

There’s a yuzu-based drink here shaken with Japanese whiskey, sesame rice vinegar shrub, apple brandy, and lapsang souchong.

As for the food offerings, you have to see them to believe them.

One of the most beautiful dishes is the colourful Hokkaido scallop ceviche, with Leche de Tigre, octopus jerky, and potato chips.

Next time you’re up for drinks and food but with a unique twist, try out this standing-room-only experience.

Fortuna’s Row – Standing Room Only Bar

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram