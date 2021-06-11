A new spot for late-night baos and cocktails is opening in Calgary soon: Sensei Bar.

This highly anticipated concept will be launching at 1520 14 Street SW soon and it will be serving up a selection of variations on traditional Korean and Taiwanese eats from Ryan Blackwell.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in Calgary’s exciting food scene and can’t wait to see all my colleagues and show off this exciting new spot,” says Blackwell.

“We know that this concept is what Calgary needs right now.”

In addition to some top-notch eats, Sensei Bar will offer a creative cocktail program in a cozy, relaxed atmosphere.

This spot is set to officially open its doors on June 20.

Sensei Bar

Address: 1520 14 Street SW, Calgary

Instagram