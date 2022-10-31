There are some seriously great Calgary food events arriving in November.

October was a blast for YYC diners, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month might look even better.

November has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday events, tastings, dinners, and of course, the always popular winter night markets starting to pop up.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in November.

You’ll never want to grow up at this secret party as you leave reality behind and dive into the timeless literary classic and take part in fun games, explore rooms, and sip delicious drinks.

When: October 5, 2022, to February 28, 2023

Where: Secret location

Price: $45 per person; buy here

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

In its third year, the market will be in a new location at the Quonset at Crossroads Market, running from 5 to 10 pm on each of the nights.

Attendees will find over 50 local vendors, live music all evening long, food options, and plenty of spots for beer, wine, and hot chocolate.

When: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, and 26

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: $5, free for ages under 12 and over 65

Taught by two BBQ award-winning gentlemen, this event is a tasty tutorial on everything from steak and pork ribs to Mexican street corn and even desserts like apple crisp.

When: Saturday, November 5 from noon to 3 pm

Where: 235126 Ryan Road #10, Calgary

This is a fun social gathering that offers complimentary drinks while having the chance to try many of the new seasonal products arriving soon.

When: Saturday, November 5 from noon to 4 pm

Where: Co-op Wine Spirits Beer Crowfoot — 39 Crowfoot Way NW, Calgary

Price: FREE

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home, but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Thursday, November 10

Where: Hudson’s Bay — 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: November 11, 2022, to March 31, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

Flower & Wolf Vine & Dine

When: Saturday, November 12 and Friday, November 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Price: $85 per person

Whether you have expert Scotch knowledge and are looking to appreciate it, or know nothing about it and hope to learn more, this is the social tasting event for you.

When: Saturday, November 12 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $18.90

Coming to SunnyCider in Calgary from November 15 to December 30, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some Christmas fun all winter long.

Get in the holiday spirit at this holly jolly event, where guests can expect to find elves, presents, tinsel, festive tunes, and lots of warm winter drinks, including a fabulous Christmas cocktail menu! Even Santa might make an appearance…

When: November 15, 2022, to December 30, 2022

Where: SunnyCider House – 3300 14th Avenue NE Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $19 per person; buy here

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on November 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 4 to 5 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery — #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Eat with the animals at the Calgary Zoo!

Hosted at the ENMAX Conservatory Gardens, this four-course dinner includes live music and a sneak peek of ZOOLIGHTS before it opens to the public.

When: Tuesday, November 15 from 5 to 9 pm and 7:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: ENMAX Conservatory Gardens — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Price: $115 per ticket

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Hosted by sommelier Mackenzie Putici, this is a unique night of wine tasting, food pairing, and storytelling.

Each ticket includes a wine flight with five options, a cheese spread, storytelling, and more.

When: Friday, November 18 from 5 to 7 pm

Where: The Hemingway Room — 1204 20th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $80 per person

Hosted at the Wild Horse Pub, a ticket to this East Coast-style feat includes a romaine salad to start — tossed in a garlicky anchovy dressing with charred lemon and Reggiano — as well as a fresh steamed Atlantic lobster served with traditional baby potatoes, corn, sausage, broth, spices, tarragon dill clarified butter, and fresh lemon.

When: Thursday, November 24 at 6 pm

Where: Deerfoot Inn & Casino – Wild Horse Pub — 1000, 11500 35th Street SW, Calgary

Price: $67.57

Christmas Craft Farmers Market

This annual market will feature more than 60 amazing vendors that make, bake, and grow their products.

When: Saturday, November 26 from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 5432 Dalhart Road NW, Calgary

Price: FREE