Brazen: Inside Banff’s ultra-stylish new destination restaurant

Brazen, Banff’s newest restaurant and lounge, recently opened in the historic Mount Royal Hotel.

Offering a new and bold dining experience in the heart of Banff, this new spot opened in June and Dished took the trip out to check it out. This is a great addition to Banff’s already vibrant dining scene.

The menu at Brazen focuses on sharable plates, dinner classics with a modern-day twist, and hand-crafted cocktails.

“Brazen pays homage to the original lounge and restaurant in the Mount Royal Hotel – The Alberta Bar,” said Scott Hergott, executive chef of the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in a press release.

“In its day, The Alberta Bar was the center of activity and a place where all gathered to share a meal and share their stories.

“Today we reimagine this classic Banff space, bringing it back to life in a contemporary way with an adventurous Albertan spirit,” he added.

The changing menu here is inspired by the seasons, showcasing traditional dishes with a modern and local twist.

Pickled deviled eggs, stuffed mushroom caps, and a fun play on mac and cheese with Scoobi Doo Pasta and a double cream brie are just a few of the snacks you should definitely order.

The rest of the menu is categorized simply as small plates, large plates, and vegetables.

Some highlights were the beet carpaccio with pears, black garlic cashew cream, beet greens, walnuts, and fermented honey; the smoked sticky ribs with a Saskatoon chili glaze, and the popular ginger beef, using Certified Angus Beef Hanger Steak, blistered shishito peppers, onion, and ginger syrup

The cocktail menu celebrates Banff’s history using local spirits and house-made syrups.

All of the drinks have to be seen to truly be appreciated, with different extravagant garnishes that make each one unique. The Garden Tea cocktail is mixed with Botanist Gin, peach liquor, lemon, ginger kombucha, and butterfly pea.

“Brazen honours our history while looking to the future – setting the stage for past stories to be told and new memories to be made,” said Stuart Back, chief operating officer for the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in a press release.

“From dining 7,500 feet on top of the Banff Gondola with our Sky Bistro and Northern Lights Alpine Kitchen to downtown Banff’s Farm & Fire, Brazen will add another signature culinary experience to Pursuit’s exceptional dining portfolio,” Back added.

The next time you plan on visiting Banff, we definitely recommend checking this new space out. We also highly recommend making a reservation first.

Brazen

Address: 138 Banff Avenue, Banff,

Instagram