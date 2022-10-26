Bake-O-Graphy Cafe, a French and Indian-inspired concept, has just opened in Calgary.

Located in northeast Calgary, this unique concept is a cafe, bakery, and patisserie with delicious baked goods and specialty coffees.

“Handcrafted with passion our finest sweet and savoury delicacies,” this place has many unique items you’re not very likely to find anywhere else in Calgary.

One of the most interesting baked goods here is the Karva Chauth, a crispy and decadent dessert that can be made in all sorts of ways. It’s kind of like an Indian twist on the North American donut.

Feature flavours may change, with some in the past including fruit and nut, coconut, butterscotch, hazelnut, rose, pistachio, and plain. Many other specialty treats and savoury dishes can be ordered off of the menu here too. Chef Astha Malhotra even makes custom cakes.

Grab food to go, or take a seat in the cozy and spacious cafe space, either way, you’re going to want to try this new concept out for yourself.

This spot just opened its doors on October 16, so be one of the first to try it out.

Bake-O-Graphy Cafe

Address: 3730 108th Avenue NE #2114, Calgary

Instagram