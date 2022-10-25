Amaido Cafe, Calgary’s go-to destination for fresh mochi donuts, sadly closed its doors in May of 2021.

In much happier news, it looks like the popular cafe is about to make a comeback.

The cafe recently stated in an Instagram story that it would be reopening soon and that staff was just finalizing some last details. The team also thanked its followers for their patience and they “can’t wait to see you all again.”

An exact location has also not yet been revealed.

This exciting reopening has been in the works for a while now. A year after closing, the team announced it would be reopening soon and the cafe was even a vendor at this past Calgary Stampede.

“We are also excited to announce our cafe is in progress and will be relocating nearby,” the cafe stated in an Instagram post. “We will be sharing the space with our toy shop @urbanpopshoppe.”

Amaido Cafe not only had fresh mochi donuts but also homemade ice cream, coffee, specialty drinks, and other sweet treats.

Flavours of mochi donuts included Black Sesame, Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Matcha, and White Rabbit.

Originally slated to open in August, the time appears to be very soon. Stay tuned for all updates for this much-loved spot coming back to YYC.

Amaido Cafe

Address: TBA

Instagram