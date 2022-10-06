Olea is a new chef-driven dining concept coming to Calgary next month.

Opening sometime in November, this is an authentic Mediterranean restaurant experience offering an approachable menu and vibrant room.

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but luckily we have a sneak peek at what the inside looks like and it seems incredible. This is from the same group that brought Calgary Sensei Bar, a hip spot for baos and tacos, so we are very excited to try it.

Sensei Bar serves up a selection of variations on traditional Korean and Taiwanese eats and drinks, like chicken confit bao bun with burnt leek and cabbage, wasabi mayo, cherry, and a spicy port glaze; and drinks like the Kisetsu with coconut vodka, lemon, yuzu, and gooseberries.

Olea is sure to bring the same modern flare but this time to Mediterranean cuisine.

Mediterranean cooking often uses three main ingredients of olive, wheat, and grape, and more specifically, olive oil, bread, and pasta. With influences from countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain, dishes often include other ingredients like seafood, poultry, fruits, and vegetables as well.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this exciting new restaurant opening in the heart of Calgary.

Olea

Address: Corner of 14th Street and 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram