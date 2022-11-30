The cold weather and snowy forecasts have definitely arrived, but luckily there are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings to lift our spirits.

Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from supermarket dessert bars to massive Italian eateries. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in December to look forward to.

Here are nine Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbarella Bar (@thebarbarellabar)

Barbarella Bar is the newest restaurant set to open from the highly distinguished Concorde Entertainment restaurant group.

Not much is known about this new spot, as the team is keeping details under wraps for now, but we do know the concept strives to be the “Amalfi Coast meets the Pacific Northwest.”

It’s set to open sometime soon, and the rumour is that it’ll be in December. This is definitely one of the most anticipated Calgary restaurant openings this winter.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T&T Supermarket 大統華超級市場 (@tt_supermarket)

This isn’t just a new supermarket opening, but also the next store to introduce the new dessert bar concept, serving trendy treats from Taiwan like bubble tea, ice cream, and shaved snow ice in three different flavours: milk tea, matcha, and mango.

It will be just the second T&T in Canada to offer this sweet service.

Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee✖️Donuts✖️Ice Cream (@amaidocafe)

Originally slated to reopen in August, the time appears to be very soon and we’re hoping it’ll be this month.

This was a go-to destination for fresh mochi donuts, homemade ice cream, coffee, and more.

Address: TBA

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potato Corner Philippines (@potatocornerph)

Opening soon (hopefully in December), this is a Filipino-based global chain that specializes in cooking and serving flavoured fries.

Available in six different size options, there are more than 25 different flavours to choose from, as well as specialty fries like tater tots, curly fries, hash browns, chips, and more. Some of the flavours, whether you want sweet or savoury, include cheese, sour cream, wasabi, sweet corn, ranch chocolate, honey butter, and curry.

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Instagram