9 Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to this month
The cold weather and snowy forecasts have definitely arrived, but luckily there are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings to lift our spirits.
Next month, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from supermarket dessert bars to massive Italian eateries. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.
There are also plenty of highly anticipated food events in December to look forward to.
Here are nine Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this December.
Barbarella Bar
View this post on Instagram
Barbarella Bar is the newest restaurant set to open from the highly distinguished Concorde Entertainment restaurant group.
Not much is known about this new spot, as the team is keeping details under wraps for now, but we do know the concept strives to be the “Amalfi Coast meets the Pacific Northwest.”
It’s set to open sometime soon, and the rumour is that it’ll be in December. This is definitely one of the most anticipated Calgary restaurant openings this winter.
Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary
T&T Sage Hill and Dessert Bar
View this post on Instagram
This isn’t just a new supermarket opening, but also the next store to introduce the new dessert bar concept, serving trendy treats from Taiwan like bubble tea, ice cream, and shaved snow ice in three different flavours: milk tea, matcha, and mango.
It will be just the second T&T in Canada to offer this sweet service.
Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary
Amaido Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Originally slated to reopen in August, the time appears to be very soon and we’re hoping it’ll be this month.
This was a go-to destination for fresh mochi donuts, homemade ice cream, coffee, and more.
Address: TBA
Potato Corner
View this post on Instagram
Opening soon (hopefully in December), this is a Filipino-based global chain that specializes in cooking and serving flavoured fries.
Available in six different size options, there are more than 25 different flavours to choose from, as well as specialty fries like tater tots, curly fries, hash browns, chips, and more. Some of the flavours, whether you want sweet or savoury, include cheese, sour cream, wasabi, sweet corn, ranch chocolate, honey butter, and curry.
Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Primary Colours
View this post on Instagram
Details on this new cafe are still being kept under wraps, but Monogram Coffee is one of the most popular places in the city so this is very exciting news. It’s opening sometime soon, and we hope it’s December!
Monogram has one location at 800 49th Avenue SW in Britannia, and Primary Colours is moving into the same community. It might be close by, right next door, or maybe even in the same building. Either way, we can’t wait to visit.
“Do you live for weekend brunch or are you always on the lookout for the best new spot to enjoy dinner?” the new spot captioned an Instagram post.
It appears this will become a go-to place close to the river for a quick coffee, a sit-down brunch, and even an evening dinner.
Address: Britannia, Calgary
Fuwa Fuwa
View this post on Instagram
Coming to the University District, the grand opening was originally planned for September, so it’s extremely exciting that Fuwa Fuwa is finally opening in December.
This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.
Address: 3945 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Lina’s Italian Piazza
View this post on Instagram
Lina’s Italian Market, Calgary’s favourite Italian market for imported foods and freshly made authentic food, is launching a very exciting new concept: Lina’s Italian Piazza.
This small spot for pizza will be a part of the Atlantic Avenue Art Block building, offering the already vibrant community some of the best pizza, pasta, and gelatti it has to offer. The menu will also have options for Lavazza Cafe, Italian brunch, treats, and more.
An opening date hasn’t been revealed yet, but with the sad closing of Bea’s Cafe, it could very well be this month.
Address: Atlantic Avenue Art Block — 5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary
Poutinarama
View this post on Instagram
Launching sometime (hopefully) soon, this is a new concept that will specialize in Montreal-style poutine, as well as other tasty food like burgers and hot dogs.
It appears that this “ultimate poutine experience” has the concept, but is still looking for where to open. “Can’t wait to find a good location for the best and genuine Montreal style poutine!” the team stated on Instagram.
StripJoint Chicken
View this post on Instagram
Aiming to be “the only Strip Joint guaranteed to satisfy your hunger,” this is an exciting new spot opening soon at 312 3rd Street SE.
We haven’t seen the menu yet, but the team promises that all of the ingredients used for these tempting tender recipes and ingredients are “relentlessly refined” in order to provide “the best product possible.”
Address: 312 3rd Street SE, Calgary