A long-awaited McDonald’s concept is coming to Calgary’s epic University District, a community that’s become well-known for its dining and entertainment.

This new outpost for the popular chain is bringing a unique twist to its regular style of drive-thru: a walk-up window service.

This innovative McDonald’s layout already has a few of these types of locations across Canada, and this new one at 13933 University Avenue NW is opening this week on Friday, December 2.

This new format is so exciting because the entire area is pedestrian- and dog-friendly, giving guests the chance to easily grab a meal on the go to enjoy in one of the nearby parks, back at the office, or right at home.

“The team is thrilled to be joining the community here in University District,” said Usman Jutt, the Calgary franchisee, in a media release. “Serving the community where we operate is our priority, and we are so excited to offer the community a restaurant designed with students in mind.”

“The walk-up design will provide a one-of-a-kind, easy and convenient place for people to grab all of their favourites from McDonald’s.”

With several retail shops, businesses, restaurants, and food shops already opened here, the University District has quickly become a destination spot in the city.

“It’s a perfect complement to our innovative community design, and we are confident McDonald’s will feel right at home in U/D,” said Maureen Henderson, VP of community experience at the University of Calgary Properties Group, in a media statement.

It won’t just be a walk-up window. There will also be a large lobby area not seen in most locations, a modern kitchen concept, and a standard dining room layout.

Walk right on up to this new window or head inside, either way, you’ll be able to do it this Friday, December 2.