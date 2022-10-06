Calgary has some amazing fried chicken spots, but StripJoint Chicken seems like a one-of-a-kind concept.

Aiming to be “the only Strip Joint guaranteed to satisfy your hunger,” this is an exciting new spot opening soon at 312 3rd Street SE.

We haven’t seen the menu yet, but the team promises that all of the ingredients used for these tempting tender recipes and ingredients are “relentlessly refined” in order to provide “the best product possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StripJoint Chicken (@stripjointchicken)

As seen on the resto’s Instagram page, this new spot is on a mission “to create the world’s most sumptuous, seductive and drool-worthy chicken tenders.” Luckily, Calgary will be getting the first look at the idea.

It looks like the fried chicken options should be pretty fun when this spot opens up. The image on the website of a chicken tender dripping in multiple sauces and covered in crispy skin, jalapeños, and Cheetos, already has our mouths watering.

Stay tuned for all updates on an exact opening date for this interesting new fried chicken concept.

Check the website here for more information or to find out what your stripper name might be.

StripJoint Chicken

Address: 312 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Instagram