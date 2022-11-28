We’re officially heading into December and with the holiday spirit arriving, so will many amazing Calgary food events.

November was great for YYC diners, but we are ready for the holidays and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into December.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday pop-up bars, tastings, and of course, the always popular Christmas markets. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in December.

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific to create an exotic paradise which will soon turn into a winter wonderland.

Starting on November 23 and running to December 23, guests can experience the decorated space serving Caribbean food with Christmas-themed cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird. The festive glassware will also be up for grabs, perfect for stocking stuffers.

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

When: November 23 to December 23, 2022

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

This popular event takes place multiple times throughout the month, so don’t fret if you can’t make it this go-round.

When: Saturday, December 3 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Morning Glory Burlesque Brunch

This exciting brunch event, put on by Cabaret Calgary, will have $5 mimosas, a delicious brunch menu, and sultry burlesque artists performing all afternoon.

When: Sunday, December 4

Time: Doors at 10:45 am, show at noon

Where: The Attic Bar & Stage — 1413 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $20

Located at the District at Beltline Food Hall, this is a communal yoga class with a pay-what-you-can structure. Grab lunch at any of the food vendors, cafes, or restaurants on-site here.

When: Saturdays at 11 am

Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Pay what you can

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: Until January 21, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Taking place on December 3 from 2 to 6 pm, this family-friendly event will have Christmas tree ornament-making stations, photos with Santa’s sleigh, face painting, carollers, and more.

Not only will there be regular cocktails, wine, and beer available at the bar, but also seasonal beverages on special. Of course, there will also be outstanding food vendors on-site for whatever you’re craving.

Where: First Street Market — 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

When: Saturday, December 3 from 2 to 6 pm

Bubbles Galore

If you are a fan of classic sparkling wines, then this tasting event gives you the chance to try some and learn about them. It’s a quick event where you’ll sip and hear about three different kinds of bubbles.

Where: Market Wines University — 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

When: Saturday, December 10 from 4 to 5 pm

Price: $10 per ticket

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Where: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Safari Grill is a popular Calgary restaurant, and the Vine & Dine events are as well. They almost always sell out as well so don’t wait too long to get tickets to this one.

What to expect? A six-course menu of authentic East African dishes that are unique to the night. It’s a chance to really dive into a new cuisine made by a super talented kitchen team.

Where: Safari Grill — 255 28th Street SW, Calgary

When: Wednesday, December 14 from 6:30 to 9 pm

Price: $85 per person

Christmas Turkey Lunch

This fun holiday celebration is a catered event with turkey dinner, all the fixings, and live country music.

Where: Confederation Park 55+ Activity Centre — 2244 Chicoutimi Drive NW, Calgary

When: Friday, December 16 from 11 am to 2:30 pm

Price: $35 per ticket

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, December 17 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: CF Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Price: FREE

This holiday brunch, features traditional breakfast items, cozy comfort foods, and festive desserts, and also happens to be at the Calgary Zoo.

Located at the Safari Lodge in the heart of Destination Africa, there are three times for this one with the first being at 9 am and the latest seating happening at 2 pm.

Where: Safari Lodge — The Calgary Zoo

When: Sunday, December 18 (First seating at 9 am)

Price: $49.95 per ticket (Ages 3 to 15 $31.95, kids 3 and under get in free)

This Dining in the Dark Christmas Edition experience is coming to Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar in YYC on Wednesday, December 21.

Guests will have a unique night out of enjoying a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time. This is from the same team bringing other one-of-a-kind events, like the upcoming Potion Putt.

When: Wednesday, December 21 at 6 pm

Where: Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar — 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $99