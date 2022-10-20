There are plenty of great places for poutine in Calgary and the Poutinarama aims to be one more.

Launching sometime (hopefully) soon, this is a new concept that will specialize in Montreal-style poutine, as well as other tasty food like burgers and hot dogs.

It appears that this “ultimate poutine experience” has the concept, but is still looking for where to open. “Can’t wait to find a good location for the best and genuine Montreal style poutine!” the team stated on Instagram.

dh_you_might_also_like]

We hope it opens soon because any place serving up Canada’s favourite foods has our attention. French fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy will always have our attention, and so will hot dogs and burgers.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding the opening date, location, and menu for this new food spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poutinarama (@poutinarama_yyc)

Poutinarama

Instagram