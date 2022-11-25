Lina’s Italian Market, Calgary’s favourite Italian market for imported foods and freshly made authentic food, is launching a very exciting new concept: Lina’s Italian Piazza.

Already one of the coolest supermarkets in YYC, Lina’s will be opening a new pizza shop in the heart of Inglewood soon.

This small spot for pizza will be a part of the Atlantic Avenue Art Block building, offering the already vibrant community some of the best pizza, pasta, and gelatti it has to offer. The menu will also have options for Lavazza Cafe, Italian brunch, treats, and more.

Lina’s is the place to track down high-quality olive oil, San Marzano tomatoes, hundreds of specialty deli meats, and so much more. Pizza, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and desserts, to name a few, are all popular orders from the kitchen here.

Shopping here has always been a must for special occasions, delicious dinners, or to find specialty European products, and grabbing ready-to-eat food is always the best part.

There are three locations in Calgary right now (2202 Centre Street NE, #100 4916 130th Avenue SE, and 5108 Elbow Drive SW), so having these much-loved food items right in the middle of the city is going to be very exciting for many people.

Stay tuned for all details regarding when this new Italian food spot is opening up.

“We’re so excited to be joining all the other incredible Inglewood businesses and we can’t wait to meet you all,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina’s Italian Market (@linasmarket)

Lina’s Italian Piazza

Address: Atlantic Avenue Art Block — 5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

