A new IHOP restaurant just opened in Southcentre Mall, and it looks like another exciting food spot is opening there as well: Potato Corner.

Coming soon, this is a Filipino-based global chain that specializes in cooking and serving flavoured fries.

Starting in 1992, this franchise started as a small cart in the Philippines and is now found in countries across the world.

Available in six different size options, there are more than 25 different flavours to choose from, as well as specialty fries, like tater tots, curly fries, hash browns, chips, and more. Some of the flavours, whether you want sweet or savoury, include cheese, sour cream, wasabi, sweet corn, ranch chocolate, honey butter, curry, and more.

the adobo flavour is inspired by Pinoy roots, a signature option that tastes salty with vinegar, mild pepper, and bay leaf.

CF Chinook Centre and CrossIron Mills both have some fantastic places to eat, and maybe Southcentre Mall is about to become a culinary hot spot as well.

Stay tuned for all announcements regarding the opening of this new mall food spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potato Corner Philippines (@potatocornerph)

Potato Corner

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Instagram