Stampede week is finally here and it really looks like it’ll be a seriously great week of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and all of the fun Calgary Stampede events. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in July.

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 30 to July 7, several different local ice cream shops will be concocting unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

When: June 30 to July 7, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Blue Jay Sessions

Hosted at the Prairie Emporium, this edition of the Blue Jay Sessions will be featuring tropical-inspired drinks and eats along with live music by some amazing Canadian songwriters.

When: Wednesday, July 5

Where: The Prairie Emporium

Price: Starting at $17.96; buy tickets here

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in July.

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free, family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

It seems like there will be more Stampede tents than ever, with returning favourites and a few new ones as well. From National Saloon to Cowboys, these are the hotspots of the Stampede for food, concerts, and fun.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Various locations

It’s fair to say the Stampede brings food we’ve never seen, tasted, or even heard of before. In 2022, the food you could find included tongue pizza, squid ink corndogs, habanero ice pops, and Kraft Dinner soft serve ice cream. The 2023 list was just released and you can check it out here.

When: July 6 to July 17, 2023

Where: Stampede grounds

Kicking off on Friday, July 7 and running the entire weekend, this Mexican celebration is a family-oriented, multicultural arts and entertainment festival.

Mexifest in Calgary looks to showcase the diversity in Mexican gastronomy, arts, music, and culture.

Presented by The Latino Folkloric Society and Casa Mexico Foundation, visitors that weekend can expect to find authentic and delicious Mexican food and beverages, an artisan market, and two stages for dancers and live bands.

When: July 7, 8, and 9, 2023

Where: Calgary Tower Parkade – Parking Lot 6 — 125 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $12.50; buy tickets here

Bastid’s BBQ, an all-evening event filled with BBQ, shows, and dancing, is returning to Calgary in July.

This unmissable event will feature a lineup of Calgary’s top talent, and famed international performers, like DJ Skratch Bastid, Joanna Magik, and Young Nino, to name a few.

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon – 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

When: Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 10 pm

Price: $28.42 to $33.99; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: July 6 and 8, 2023

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

This night market is hosted inside the new space of Village Brewery on the first day and goes to National Saloon (one of the best-Stamped tents) for the next two days. It’s a bit of a Stampede sneak peek, taking place Thursday, July 6, starting at 6 pm and going until the 8th.

When: Thursday, July 6, starting at 6 pm

Where: Village Brewery – 5000 12a Street SE, Calgary

When: July 7 and 8, 2023

Where: National Saloon

Price: $20

Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this tasty new burger joint has been in the works for several months.

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in July from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

