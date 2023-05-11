The team that brought Calgary the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest started an exciting new event last year and guess what? The YYC Summer Scoop Fest is returning.

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 30 to July 7, several different local ice cream shops will be concocting unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

The list of participating vendors has not yet been revealed, but last year, the roster included some of the best in the city:

Holy Cow

Noto Gelato

Righteous Gelato

Milk Ice Cream Shop

Lina’s Italian Market (3 locations)

Amato Gelato (2 locations)

If you’ve ever been to the Hot Chocolate Festival, you already know there is fierce competition to win the best in the city and customers can vote on their favourite. The Summer Scoop Fest typically does things a little differently.

Last year, people could grab an “ice cream passport” to fill out. Anyone that tried all six sweet treats before the end of the event was eligible to win fun prizes and giveaways.

As if we needed a reason to eat more ice cream.

Stay tuned for an update on which amazing ice cream shops in YYC are taking part this year.

What better way to beat the summer heat?

YYC Summer Scoop Fest

When: June 30 to July 7, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary