Village Brewery, one of the most popular breweries in Calgary, is revealing its newest taproom next month.

Opening in early May, this new taproom will be in the same location as before but with a completely redesigned space.

The taproom will have an exciting new look (designed by Sarah Ward Interiors), an entirely revamped food menu (by Chef Don Saviak), and the craft beer YYC has come to adore from the Village team.

These renovations have been going on for more than a year, so having it ready to check out just in time for Summer 2023 couldn’t be better timing. The official launch of the new taproom will be on Wednesday, May 3.

This brewery has been a staple in the city for more than a decade, so this is very exciting news. It’s definitely one of the best breweries in the city and we can’t wait to check out the new space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village Brewery (@villagebrewery)

Village Brewery

Address: 5000 12a Street SE, Calgary

Instagram