6 Calgary Stampede tents we can't wait to check out this year

It’s almost July and that means Stampede tents are back!

The Calgary Stampede came back last year, but it feels like this year it’ll be roaring back and we can’t wait to see how YYC is going to celebrate.

We’ve seen the absolutely wild Midway foods announced for 2022 at this year’s Stampede, and that’s not the only surprise we’ve seen for the upcoming festival.

It seems like there will be more Stampede tents than ever, with returning favourites and a few new ones as well.

These are six Stampede tents to look forward to at this year’s “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

The National Saloon is an all-new tent that was just announced for this year’s Calgary Stampede.

From the team at Concorde Entertainment Group, this exciting tent will be ideally located behind the 10th Avenue National location. Every National bar is known for live entertainment, fantastic food, and good times, and Calgarians can expect the same thing at the National Saloon.

Including the beer garden and tent, the capacity will be over 2,000 people!

The Cowboy’s Music Festival, the most fun you can have with your boots on, is finally returning to the Calgary Stampede after a two-year hiatus.

The Cowboy’s Tent and the Cowboy’s Music Festival are highlighted every year at the Stampede, with dancing, parties, and concerts playing throughout the 10 days.

KYGO, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Blink 182, Thomas Rhett, and Ice Cube have all played in the Cowboy’s Tent during the Calgary Stampede.

The Wildhorse Saloon is one of the most popular tents to drink, party, dance, and see live shows during the Calgary Stampede in the heart of downtown.

Wildhorse has daily concerts, western barbecue, Double Zero Pizza, a non-stop dance floor, an outdoor midway, and over 20 bars.

This all-new Whiskey Rose tent will be the only tent along 17th Avenue and it will be running from July 1 to 17. That’s almost three weeks of madness. And we’re here for it.

You’ll be welcomed by a slew of different events throughout the month. Kicking it off with a Canada Day party on the 1st of July, the celebrations will be continued with pancake breakfasts, farmers and artisan markets, live music, and DJs with a stage and dance floor.

Nashville North is the perfect spot to dance the night away, made even better by the fact that it’s free to see all of these incredible artists play, included with your admission to Stampede Park. And with this lineup, you’re not going to want to miss a single show.

The Calgary Stampede’s live music tent is back this year and organizers just dropped the complete lineup of performers for the 2022 event.

As the name would suggest, this new place to party promises to be something little different. It will also literally be on the outskirts of the grounds, for a chance to get away from it all and check out something completely different.

Launching by the popular event space and bar, the Prairie Emporium, this tent will debut

on Thursday, July 7. This experience will offer a ton of fun and exciting entertainment for all 11 days of the Calgary Stampede.

The Outlier tent promises to have a fully stocked bar for high-quality cocktails and highballs, live music, food trucks, and beer prices that are actually affordable.

