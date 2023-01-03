Sports and shows are in full swing in Calgary, with hockey, lacrosse, concerts, and shows happening all the time at the Saddledome.

There are many great places to grab a drink or a bite inside the Dome, but sometimes exactly what you need is a place before the event. Luckily, there are several bars and restaurants to hit up within a five-minute drive or a short walk from the venue.

Here are some of the best bars and restaurants near the Saddledome.

Cardinale cooks up pasta made from scratch, must-have crispy and cheesy risotto balls, and smoked meats from its sister restaurant, Hayden Block Smoke & Whiskey, along with deliciously crafted cocktails to boot.

This spot is just a few minutes walk from the Dome.

Address: 401 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Ten Foot Henry offers a range of mostly plant-forward menus, family-style dining, fair-trade organic coffee, and a solid cocktail list. It’s one of many spots on 1st Street that’s just a short 10-minute walk from the Saddledome.

Address: 1209 1st Street SW, Calgary

This is a premier place for pre-game and post-game Flames action if you’re lucky enough to have tickets, and one of the best places to watch the hockey game if you don’t.

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Native Tongues Taqueria is dedicated to the traditional methods of Mexican cuisine, with a focus on Central Mexico, Aztec, and Mayan periods. Tacos Al Carbon are made in-house from scratch on an open-fire grill, crafting extraordinary flavours.

Tacos before the game? That definitely makes it one of the best bars and restaurants near the Saddledome.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Some of the best pizza in the city, this spot has interesting classics, as well as one-of-a-kind feature pie specials. The entire First Street Market is worth checking out prior to a trip to the Saddledome, and this pizza is a can’t-miss.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Pigeonhole is a genre-bending restaurant that is a spot you can order caviar for hundreds of dollars, a hot dog, and plenty in between. So depending on the type of event you have, you can enjoy both styles of service and dining. Get fancy or get rowdy.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Since this is a brunch spot that closes by 3 pm, this is the ideal spot for an afternoon game or event. It’s one of the best and most inventive breakfast and lunch spots in the city with surprisingly great drinks too.

Address: 401 11th Avenue SE, Calgary

You don’t get much closer to being INSIDE the Dome. Duttons is an iconic spot with great drink and food deals, so get there early because this is the best pre-party in the area.

Address: Scotiabank Saddledome