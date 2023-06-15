Bastid’s BBQ, an all-evening event filled with BBQ, shows, and dancing, is returning to Calgary next month.

This unmissable event will feature a lineup of Calgary’s top talent, and famed international performers, like DJ Skratch Bastid, Joanna Magik, and Young Nino, to name a few.

Located at Whiskey Rose Saloon, this one-day BBQ fest will feature nonstop music designed to dance to the entire time, but that’s when you’re not enjoying the delicious BBQ being cooked right on the spot. The party is taking place in the WR tent, one of the best in the city.

An 18+ event, early bird tickets are on sale right now for the big day happening on Saturday, July 8, from 3 pm to 10 pm.

As one of Canada’s most in-demand DJs and producers, Skratch Bastid (the host) should put on one incredible show. This is one block party and BBQ hoedown you will not want to miss.

This show will sell out, so grab your YYC tickets quickly!

Bastid’s BBQ

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon – 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

When: Saturday, July 8, from 3 pm to 10 pm

Price: $28.42 to $33.99; buy tickets here

