Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including exciting new fried chicken joints and Mediterranean pop-ups.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

Church’s Texas Chicken

If you’ve never visited a Church’s, the menu includes original or spicy chicken combos, sandwiches and wraps, and plenty of sides, like mashed potatoes, jalapeno bombers, coleslaw, onion rings, and the very popular honey butter biscuits.

Address: 455 Sage Valley Drive NW, Calgary

This honky-tonk dive concept is inspired by the once-famous “Electric Ave,” and it promises to provide YYC with “live music and great times.” It seems destined to end up being one of the best spots to dance in the city.

Address: 219 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot just opened at 412 Memorial Drive, and it is a kitchen and bar serving brunch, an all-day menu, and plenty of pasta, all with a beautiful view of the downtown skyline and Bow River. There is also a gorgeous summertime patio.

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

The entire menu here is an “exploration of tried-and-true traditions with a modern twist.”

From spirited rosemary brown butter old-fashioned drinks to fruity and floral “jam on toast” cocktails, the menu is an exploration into fun.

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new concept will focus on using “Mediterranean flavours” with “Canadian terroir” to create modern dishes that are heavily seasonal, unpretentious, and ingredient oriented.

Calgarians will have the opportunity to try the kitchen’s creativity at its upcoming pop-up in the Grain Exchange Building. This pop-up, working out of the Meat and Bread location, started on Saturday, June 3 and runs from 5:30 to 9:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The menu is subject to change, especially during the pop-up phase, but some of the initial dishes will include homemade brioche with brown butter and honey, bacon and rabbit pate, and albacore tuna with a fennel crust.

