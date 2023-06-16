An exciting Honky Tonk Market kicks off next month for the Calgary Stampede.

This night market is hosted inside the new space of Village Brewery on the first day and goes to National Saloon (one of the best-Stamped tents) for the next two days. It’s a bit of a Stampede sneak peek, taking place Thursday, July 6, starting at 6 pm.

Touting itself as “Calgary’s ultimate western vintage pop-up extravaganza,” this night market offers the perfect chance to grab everything you’ll need for the Greatest Show on Earth, like cowboy boots, hats, jeans, handmade goods, and other vintage treasures.

A number of vintage and western vendors will be on-site to check out, along with live music from the Red Hot Hayseeds.

Of course, there will also be the eats and taps of Village Brewery, which recently underwent significant renovations and looks great. National Saloon will offer plenty of fun as well, with the concert stage, bars, and plenty of food options.

There are so many fantastic food events coming up in Calgary, and this is a very exciting one we can’t wait to check out.

Stop by, prepare for the Stampede, and have a hoot!

Honky Tonk Market

When: Thursday, July 6, starting at 6 pm

Where: Village Brewery – 5000 12a Street SE, Calgary

When: July 7 and 8

Where: National Saloon

Price: $20

Instagram