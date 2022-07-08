10 best Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts you have to hit this year

So many Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts, so little time.

Sure, there are all the recently announced Midway food items, great patios near the grounds to hop onto, and a few awesome barbecues in the evenings, but the pancakes might be our favourite food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

It’s never too early to get excited about griddle cakes and flapjacks, but you probably want to know which ones you absolutely cannot miss.

Here are our picks for the 10 best Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts this year.

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

Fifth Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast

Switching things up by serving green tea pancakes, this Stampede breakfast spot will also have a live band, Siksika dancers, Teppanyaki chef tricks, and even a fire show.

Try your luck at the spin wheel games and hope to win the grand prize in the lucky draw.

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Price: Free

The Inglewood BIA

Plant-Based Breakfast

Local shops Canela, Vegan Street and Heritage Coffee Roasters have teamed up with the Inglewood BIA to curate a completely plant-based pancake breakfast.

Guests can expect pancakes, Beyond Meat sausages, and coffee.

If you’re a vegetarian, then this is definitely one of the best Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts you can hit up.

When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 921 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Ismaili Muslim Community

25th Annual StampEid Breakfast

This year’s event has been coined as “StampEid” Breakfast, as it coincides with the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

This family-friendly event will serve a hearty western breakfast along with dishes like the famous bharazi, which are pigeon peas in a coconut-based sauce.

When: July 9 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: 1128 45th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Bridgeland Market

Stampede Breakfast

This pancake breakfast is going to be “bigger and better” than anything the Bridgeland Market has done before.

Not only will there be flapjacks served, but also Made by Marcus ice cream, Lil’ Empire Burger is giving out sliders, and even pop-up flower shops and live country jazz music.

Get there soon because the pancakes might run out.

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1104 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Annual Stampede Community Breakfast

This super popular pancake (and sausage) breakfast has it all this year.

Sit down at the communal tables and enjoy live music, bouncy castles, games, face painting, and so much more with the entire family.

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 260 Midpark Boulevard SE, Calgary

Price: Free

X92.9

Not So Stampede Breakfast

This is the 12th year for the Not So Stampede Breakfast, serving up sandwiches from Sub’s N Such and scones from Cobs Bread Legacy.

Come early, because there will be food for the first 200 people starting right at 7 am and that’ll be it once the team runs out.

This is a different kind of Stampede pancakes breakfast, in case you’re in the mood for something a little different.

When: July 11 at 7 am

Where: Corner of 17th Avenue and 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Pacific Hut ALMUSAL 2022

Pinoy-Style Stampede Breakfast

Pacific Hut is bringing a Pinoy-Style cookout to the Stampede this year. The food served here, also as a way to give back to the many Filipino-Canadians in Calgary, includes fried rice, scrambled eggs, cured pork tocino or sausage, and Philippine bread called “pandesal.”

When: July 11 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am

Where: 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Bootleggin’ Breakfasts

This one comes with a heft ticket price, but it’s one of the most fun parties during the Stampede and it’s first thing in the morning. It’s also a great networking event.

There is also a second Bootleggin’ Breakfasts on July 14 at the Fairmont Palliser at 133 – 9th Avenue SW.

When: July 12 and 14, from 8 am to 1 pm

Where: Breakfast #1: Westin Hotel Ballroom – 20 – 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Where: Breakfast #2: Fairmont Palliser – 133 – 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

Price: Starting at $135

The District at Beltline

Stampede Brunches

This all-new chef-driven space in Calgary has a beautiful courtyard, and this year, there will be a Stampede Breakfast with craft beer, a Caesar bar, music, and more.

Registration is required for this event, but it’s free, so don’t miss out on snagging your spot!

When: July 12 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free with registration

Canadian Cancer Society with Southcentre Mall

Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast

Held in support of the Canadian Cancer Society, guests are encouraged to wear a particularly fun outfit while attending. If you have any pink cowboy gear, it is your chance to wear it!

This Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast will also showcase live music and entertainment for the entire family.

This is one of the Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that’s also a massive help for a good cause.

When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free