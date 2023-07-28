The Calgary Stampede was a success, but now we are looking ahead to what will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and all of the massive foodie barbecues and festivals. There are many food spots that are opening up as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in August.

This event that keeps growing in popularity was a blast last year. There is free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer, all in one place.

When: August 3 to 7 from 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in August.

When: Every Thursday in August

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Visit the new Seoul Fried Chicken

Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this tasty new Korean fried chicken joint has been in the works for several months, and it’s finally opened. Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this will be one of the best fried chicken spots in Calgary. There is even a patio.

Address: 2100 4th Street SW, Calgary

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Inglewood Night Market

The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

When: August 11, 2023

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

4th Street Night Market

It’s not just Lilac Fest on 4th Street this year. The 4th Street Night Market is back for its third year along the river in Mission. This free market will give you three chances to enjoy live entertainment, great shopping, and some fantastic food options.

When: August 12, 2023

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

An Omatsuri is a traditional festival that is an authentic event for Japanese customs, traditional music, song and dance, martial arts demonstrations, food, drinks, and more.

When: August 11 and 12, 2023

Where: Max Bell Centre — 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $10 per day, buy tickets here

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in August from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

The streets will transform into Bourbon Street to create a unique family-friendly event with over 200 local artisans, makers, food trucks, and more. There will also be live entertainment, interactive games, dancing, and the iconic (and adorable) Pet Pageant, to name a few.

When: Sunday, August 13 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 33rd Avenue between 19th Street and 22nd Street SW

Price: FREE

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer, all offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in University District

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on May 25.

When: August 17 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: Saturdays in July and August

Vietnam Now

Hosted at the Prairie Emporium, this festival aims to show the “other side” of Vietnam, with Vietnamese-inspired short films showcased, panel discussions, food and drink vendors, coffee and cocktails, giveaways, music, and more.

When: August 18 to 20, 2023

Where: The Prairie Emporium

Price: Starting at $11.80; buy tickets here

Load up your plate with saucy ribs, skewered meat, and grilled veg at this BBQ event. Beers, cider, and more pair perfectly with the food and also the live entertainment going on all day.

With the purchase of a general admission ticket at the Barley and Smoke food festival, each attendee will receive an all-inclusive food pass with 3 oz pairings, enjoy free ice cream, play games, and more.

When: Saturday, August 26 from 3 to 8 pm

Where: Enmax Park – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starts at $125, buy tickets here

Brewery and the Beast is set to return to Calgary on Sunday, August 27 at a venue that will be announced soon.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: August 27 from noon to 4 pm

Where: Fort Calgary

Price: Buy tickets here

