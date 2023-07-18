Barley and Smoke, one of the most fun Calgary food events of the year, is back next month.

Drawing together Calgary’s top chefs and brew masters, this is also the Grillin’ for a Cure fundraiser, raising money for Kids Cancer Care.

Load up your plate with saucy ribs, skewered meat, and grilled veg at this BBQ event. Beers, cider, and more pair perfectly with the food and also the live entertainment going on all day.

With the purchase of a general admission ticket at the Barley and Smoke food festival, each attendee will receive an all-inclusive food pass with 3 oz pairings, enjoy free ice cream, play games, and more.

Many of the vendors include some of the best spots in the city, like Cluck n Cleaver, Rodney’s Oyster House, Two House Brewing, Una, Free House, and so many more.

This year, presented by the Cowboys Music Festival, there will also be a live performance by up-and-coming country singer Ben Chase.

It’s for a good cause!

“When I learned that only 5% of cancer research funding in Canada goes to children’s cancer research, I knew we had to do something,” said Carlos Soares, founder and president of Divine Flooring, and the person behind Barley & Smoke, said in a media release.

“I had cancer as a young man and it’s rough. I can’t imagine watching your child go through it. At the end of the day, we’re motivated to offer hope and joy to children facing this disease. Our goal is to raise funds while having fun,” Soares added.

Barley and Smoke

When: Saturday, August 26, from 3 to 8 pm

Where: ENMAX PARK – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starts at $125, buy tickets here

